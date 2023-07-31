Warner Robins employees get pay raises

The raises range from 5% - 35%, but employees in the lowest-ranking positions are set to receive the highest pay increases.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All employees in the International City will soon see a raise in their pay. It's part of the Warner Robins City Council's plan to boost morale, keep current employees and hire six top leadership positions by 2024.

City employees eagerly piled into Monday's council meeting as they signed their names and took their envelopes for a surprise from the mayor and council.

"Y'all are the ones that make this city what it is. Y'all are the ones who put the city on the map," Councilman Larry Curtis Jr. said.

The mayor and members of the city council went down the line to express their thanks to city employees.

"City employees are the blood that runs through the veins of this municipality," Councilman Derek Mack said.

They also shared their new city's pay scale. This brought big cheers from the crowd. Some folks began to jump for joy, clap their hands and some even shed tears.

"I was getting ready to tally up my paperwork for retirement, but thank you, I'll be around for a while," one man said. "Thank you."

Raises range from 5% to 35%, but those in the lowest-ranking jobs are set to receive the largest raises.

"Unbelievable is the first thing that came to mind. Second thought was unbelievable again," Brad Boardwell, an officer with Warner Robins Police Department, said.

Boardwell has worked for the Warner Robins Police Department for over 20 years.

"Considering the current economic climate, the cost of everything, it will make making ends meet a lot better," Boardwell said.

Plus, he says it will help recruit more workers. The city is looking to fill about 134 positions. Starting salary for police is now $45,000, and the Fire department starts at $52,000. This takes their salaries just higher than the Perry and Centerville Departments.

"That's hopefully going to get some new qualified younger people in here to carry the torch," Boardwell said.

Councilman Keith Lauristen said that they are hoping to keep improving salaries.

"What we're doing today is just the beginning," Lauritsen said.

This new pay scale will start in the second pay period of August. The mayor and council were able to put $4 million into increasing pay without raising taxes.