Warner Robins Exotic Air Association holds first fall festival

It featured an air show and car show at Warner Robins Air Park.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many folks are getting in spirit of the fall season with many festivals happening around Central Georgia.

In Warner Robins the Exotic Air Association teamed up with other non-profits and the U.S. Air Force for their first ever fall festival.

“I also wanted to come out to get my license. I play a lot of video games with airplanes and it just makes me interested,” said visitor Larry Curtis.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. people could celebrate their city on a beautiful fall day while raising money for three organizations: Pinkstem, Amazing Men and Boy Scout Troop 38.