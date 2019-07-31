One Warner Robins family wants to thank first responders and doctors for helping their 2-year-old son after a bizarre emergency.

"It was just a Saturday morning. We were just out having a good time...just playing," said Natalie Adkins.

The next thing Adkins knew, her son, Asa, had his hand stuck in a hole in their truck bed.

"I didn't think anything about it. I thought oh you know, we can just pull it right out. Well, I reached over to grab it and it wasn't going anywhere," she said.

When she and her husband, Andy, realized they couldn't get his hand out themselves, they called 911.

When the Houston County Police, EMS, and fire departments arrived, they realized they couldn't pull it out either.

"Ultimately, the only other option we had was to cut the truck to be able to remove that part to get in the ambulance to come to the hospital," Adkins said.

So that's exactly what they did.

Dr. Dennis Ashley at the Medical Center said this was a very unusual situation and they were worried if they didn't move quickly, Asa might lose his finger.

"This presented a lot of difficulties that we don't see every day. His finger was trapped in a piece of the truck that we really couldn't get to," said Dr. Ashley.

He said they had to call their maintenance department and the fire station to get saws into the operating room to cut through the metal.

"I didn't receive any training in this in medical school," he said.

Ashley says the surgery was successful and they were able to slide Asa's finger out.

He left the ER that day with only some minor scrapes.

Dr. Ashley says the first responders did a great job helping the family on the scene and cutting the piece of the truck at just the right size to give doctors at the hospital a chance to save Asa's finger.

Adkins says she is relieved her son is OK, but Asa is more excited he had real-life police officers and firefighters in his backyard.

Colt Rogers with the Houston County Fire Department even stopped by a few days after Asa returned home to check on him.

He even gave him a tour of his fire truck.

Adkins says she wants to thank Rogers, along with Quentin Head with Houston Healthcare EMS Officer Riley Simms with the Warner Robins Police Department, Dr. Ashley and his entire team for keeping her little boy safe.

