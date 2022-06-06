Warner Robins finalizing paperwork ahead of new home repair application coming this fall

In Monday night's council meeting, council passed paperwork defining the grant's policies and procedures

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is one step closer to finalizing its new home repair grant application.

The city applied for the grant at the beginning of the year. Then, two months ago, they found out they got the grant money. Monday night, council voted on a resolution to get the ball rolling even further.

"It's going to be a great change over there and I am looking forward to it," Homeowner Gregory Collins said.

The grant is part of the federal money awarded each year to Georgia's Community Home Investment Program, also known as "CHIP."

The city says they can now give up to $50,000 to eight low-income homeowners in the northeastern part of Warner Robins.

Collins owns two homes in the qualifying area.

"The homes in my neighborhood, they're fairly new homes," Collins said. "However, there are homes that are just outside of my neighborhood that are not so good that need that attention."

The grant pays for home repairs like a rundown roof, plumbing, HVAC systems, or fixing foundations.

Collins says he won't qualify for the grant because of his income, but he says he still supports the city's efforts.

"Once we get that attention that those homes need, it will actually build up the costs and the value of my home," Collins said.

That's according to the city's Community Development Assistant Director Kim Mazo.

"There's a lot of documentation, pretty standard for what is usually required of a grant. The policies and procedures on the internal side," Mazo said.

Councilman Derek Mack says he's already received dozens of calls from people interested in the application.

"We want to be able to help everybody, but that's not a feasible thing to do with the amount of money given to us, so with that being said, I would just like for everyone to just really pay attention to the timeline. If you don't get it the first time, there will be other opportunities as well," Mack said.

"CHIP funds are very new to the city. It's the first time receiving those funds. We are a recipient of Community Development BLOCK Group funds, so that also is a resource to help with housing. This is a little different. It'll go straight to the homeowners for repairs. I think we are pretty excited to get started, and just to see how far we can go and if it's something Warner Robins will continue to do," Mazo said.

"We needed to put money back into those areas, and once again, it benefits me in the long run, even though I don't qualify for the grant," Collins said.

The city is still finalizing a few more details, so the application won't be available until this fall.

Mazo says the application includes specific requirements like the homeowner's income and location, which will determine if they qualify.

The application includes specific requirements like the homeowner's income and location, which will determine if they qualify.

Baldwin County and the City of Perry also received CHIP funds.