Warner Robins fire crews put out a grease fire at the Burger King on Highway 96 Tuesday evening.

According Chief Ross Moulton with the Warner Robins Fire Department, one of the fry bins got overheated and caught fire.

Moulton says a Bibb County deputy was in the drive-thru and saw the fire and tried to help put it out with a fire extinguisher before realizing the fire was too big.

Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they were able to quickly put the fire out.

The deputy was treated by EMS for smoke inhalation on the scene, but did leave in his patrol car.

Chief Moulton says firefighters on the scene say it did not appear to be much damage.

