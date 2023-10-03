Warner Robins Fire Department battling flames at home on Mercer Court

The fire started around 7:30 a.m.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department is currently fighting a fire at a home near North Houston Road, according to Warner Robins Assistant Fire Chief Scott Renfroe.

Renfroe said the fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Mercer Court in Warner Robins. The people and pets inside the home made it outside.

There are no reports of any injuries. Renfroe said there was a moderate amount of fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.