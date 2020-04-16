WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the Warner Robins Fire Department heard one of their own was in the hospital for health reasons not related to COVID-19, they wanted to show their support, so on Tuesday, the department raised the rig on their truck and flew the American flag in front of Houston Medical Center.

Former Assistant Chief Wendell Dennis was a firefighter in the city for 38 years and Chief Ross Moulton calls him a legend.

"He was here pretty much from the beginning, so he's one of the pillars, one of the cornerstones of the fire department," said Moulton.

He said Dennis, who is now in his 80s, has touched a lot of lives, so they wanted to do the same for him.

"We just wanted to show him that we love him and that we're here and we haven't forgotten about him and just show support to him."

Because of the hospital's current visitation policy, Dennis can only have one "essential visitor," so Moulton brought one ladder truck, three engines, on duty firefighters and Dennis' family to raise the flag where he could see it.

Mandy Stella

He said there were about 25 out there waving up at him.

"It was emotional, but great. It's just great to see him. I think he felt like we were really there for him."

Mandy Stella

The nurses were able to bring him to the balcony in a wheelchair so he could wave and see what they had done for him.

"He was emotional, "said Moullton. "Just a great guy, a great firefighter and super-tough."

Mandy Stella

He said they tried to keep it small and continue to practice social distancing, but he said he knew if he called everyone who has worked with Dennis during those 38 years, the parking lot would have been overflowing.

