WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — While you may want to burn leaves that have collected in your yard, it's important to do so safely.

Firefighters in Warner Robins say a duplex is severely damaged after a fire that started in someone's backyard got out of control.

Captain Danny Williams with the Warner Robins Fire Department said they got a call on Sunday afternoon about a structure fire on Westcliff Circle.

"It started on the ground back behind the structure, and then back behind there and went behind the leaves and the trees, and then behind the attic of both structures actually," Williams said.

He said one of the residents was burning leaves in the backyard, when the fire started spreading.

"It can be a hazard, any little spark could catch it, because they're dry this time of year. If the wind is blowing, it's going to spread easily," Williams said.

He says it's best to call your local fire department before trying to burn anything, because they'll let you know if weather conditions are safe for burning.

Williams recommends these tips:

Burn during daylight hours, not when it's dark outside

Burn on days when the wind is calm, because wind can cause fires to blow in different directions

Burn when there are clear skies, because clouds help the smoke stay closer to the ground

Have a rake and hose handy in case anything gets out of hand

Keep a close eye on the fire as the leaves burn

Williams said while you can use these tips to burn leaves safely, the best thing to do is to bag them and leave them to be picked up by the trash truck.

"This time of year there's a lot of heavy leaves, and people can't keep up with them on a regular basis, but raking them up, bagging them up, and putting them by the road," Williams said.

He said everyone got out safely from the duplex fire, and no serious injuries were reported.

