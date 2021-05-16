Warner Robins firefighters climb 110 flights of stairs to honor those who died on 9/11

Later Saturday they held a ball to raise money for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saturday in Warner Robins, firefighters and the public climbed 110 flights of stairs to honor the fire fighters who lost their lives in 9/11.

They climbed the stairs at the Best Western Executive Hotel at Rigby's Water World.

When the climb ended, first responders held a fire demonstration on fire behavior.

The Houston County Fire Department shared with us why this event is so important to the department.

Sgt. Kevin Prater says they did it to "honor them."

"It's the brotherhood, it's not a job, it's a career," he said.

On Saturday night, the group also held a fundraiser ball at the Museum of Aviation.