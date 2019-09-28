MACON, Ga. — While we at 13WMAZ know a lot about coming "Straight from the Heart," we don't know so much about dentistry from the heart. That's where the folks at Middle Georgia Center for Cosmetic Dentistry come in.

For the second year running, the center held its Free Dental Day Friday. People could choose between a cleaning, filling, or tooth extraction.

The center collaborated with Davis Dental Care, Pool Orthodontics, and dental hygienist students from Middle Georgia Technical College to provide those free services.

The event is a way for the dental office to reach out to the community to provide important medical care.

"I started several years ago trying to develop a culture here in my office where we can give back as much as possible," said owner of the center, Curtis Hayslip. "There's a lot of people out there who have a need and that's the most important part."

Hayslip says he and his team at Middle Georgia Center for Cosmetic Dentistry plan on continuing Free Dental Day annually.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: June 16-22

RELATED: Byron Family Dental Care gives back with $15 tooth extractions

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.