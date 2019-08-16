WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Football Friday Night kicks off August 23 and our #Drone13 team is busy checking out local stadiums.

Freedom Field is Houston County's newest stadium. Football kicked off there for the first time during the 2016 season.

Current University of Georgia star quarterback Jake Fromm played his senior year there for the Houston County High School Bears.

The Bears played the first game at Freedom Field on September 2, 2016 against Eagle's Landing, and Houston County won a 50-27 shootout.

Houston High shares the stadium with the Veterans High School Warhawks.

The stadium seats more than 6,000 fans.

