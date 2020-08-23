24-hour boil water advisory for Warner Robins

The city of Warner Robins has put a boil water advisory in effect for around 24 hours.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins residential utility customers at the 800 block of Carl Vinson Parkway, residents on Saddlebook Drive, Bridlewood Traill and Martingale Court are advised to boil all water before using.

According to a release from the city of Warner Robins, the advisory will be in effect for about 24 hours, depending on water testing after repair of the main.

A second advisory will be issued when this alert is lifted, according to the release.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.