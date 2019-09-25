WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary investigation that began earlier in September.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the Sunoco at 6001 Watson Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, they found someone had forced their way inside the gas station convenience store. Officers then got a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

Less than four hours later, officers found the suspect and vehicle at the Gulf station on North Davis Drive.

59-year-old Robert Walton was arrested and charged with the burglary of the Sunoco.

He is also charged with two burglaries at the S&P Food Mart on S. Houston Lake Road that took place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 23.

Anyone with additional information can call Det. Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Woman charged after spitting on Bibb deputies during stolen car arrest

'Miracle baby' born after six miscarriages dies after babysitter left her in hot car, parents say

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.