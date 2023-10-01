Warner Robins' Genesis Joy House to provide free diapers in annual drive

All supplies are on a "first come, first serve" basis, and quantities are limited per person.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others.

They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive.

The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among women veterans in Georgia.

They provide career training, education resources, life skills programs, and mental health services. They're hoping to reach as many families as they did in their first year.

"We had a tremendous success last year. We had an outstanding donor, and because of so we was able to reach roughly about 300-350 families. we're hoping to do that and more," said organizer Regina Osirus.

It's happening at the Genesis Joy House on Marshall Avenue in Warner Robins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, January 16.