City of Warner Robins government wants your input on new budget

The public is invited to share projects they want to see come the city at the district budget meetings starting Tuesday March 28.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's budget season in Warner Robins. City officials have initiatives they'd like to see included in the budget like increased recreation, and increased employee pay.

Before city officials make any decisions, they're holding their annual budget meeting in each council district, which is required by city ordinance.

Dean Matthews lives in Warner Robins, and says throughout the years he's traveled back and forth between the city and Atlanta. He says he'd like to see the city invest more money in business and recreation for youth and young adults.

"If they could bring more things like international restaurants and positive social environments so that people can go out and enjoy themselves it would be a good contribution to the city as a whole," he said.

Matthews is also a fitness trainer, you can often see him working out at city parks. He says he'd like to see more attention to physical fitness arena's and health.

"For recreational activities, we do have room for growth," Matthews said.

Councilman Clifford Holmes says they've heard this request.

"I proposed a gymnasium. That's going to cost, thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars," he said.

At Monday's council meeting, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said this new budget will be tight. She said the city is trying to find ways to pay out more money than they have coming in, as they find ways to increase pay for employees, a big focus for council.

Meanwhile, they're conducting a citywide pay study.

"The mayor and council is bent, on taking care of our employees. We're going to look at every option available to us to continue to increase the benefits," Holmes said.

He says now is the time to bring your thoughts before final budget decisions are made.

"We're going to be listening, and then I in turn will be bringing those ideas back to the mayor and council," Holmes said.

You can tell councilmen where you'd like to see money going at the upcoming budget meetings. One will be held for four of the city posts.

Here is list of times and locations: