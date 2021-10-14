'Just a blessing': Warner Robins group builds homes for veterans, seniors

One is for Monica Wallace Cornish, who's a disabled veteran.



“Walking in the door, knowing that I can lock my doors safely. I got new doors, I got new windows, they fixed my washer, I'm able to do so many things that I wasn't able to do -- being able to sleep here and not worry about having asthma attacks. I'm truly grateful for the program and what they've done for me,” Wallace Cornish said.



The second home is for Rose Smith, who's a senior.



“We have the carport and the bathrooms with the safety bars and step-in showers,” said Smith.



Rebuilding Together recently received a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. Jerome Stephens, president of Rebuilding Together, says this support helps them fix houses at no cost to the homeowner.



“We were very appreciative of that Community Foundation of Central Georgia grant. What it's going to do is going to do at least eight houses,” said Stephens.



Joanne Alford, executive director of Rebuilding Together, says she looks forward to what they can accomplish by their 50th anniversary.



“I'm just proud to be a part of the organization that see the difference that we make within the community. To date, we've completed 1,161 homes, and I'm looking forward to the next 25 years and hoping maybe to double that,” said Alford.



Both Smith and Wallace Cornish say they'll always be grateful.



“All the work they've done and still doing is just a blessing,” said Smith.