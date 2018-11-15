A Warner Robins group is trying to raise awareness about human trafficking. Wednesday night, the women's awareness group called Victoria's Lighthouse held a candlelight vigil at the Warner Robins Police Department. They say their mission is to be a beacon of hope for victims of human trafficking, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

The group works to train hotel staff on how to detect trafficking. April Scarborough is the president of the group and says she was a victim once, and now she wants to help others get through it.

"Every day I wake up and it's fighting for these children, it's fighting for these women, it's helping one at a time to reach where they need to be reached," said Scarborough.

The group says in five years they hope to have a shelter for youth that have been through sex trafficking. Until then, they are working with shelters to help give these victims resources.

