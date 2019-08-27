WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One organization is taking donations of shoes. A Feeling of Hope is helping people in need that are overseas in Uganda.

Shoes can be donated at Five Star Chevrolet, Ole Times, and UPS locations in Warner Robins.

If they get a collection of 2,000 pairs of shoes, the group will get $1,000 to donate overseas. Shoes that are donated can be anything from baby shoes to work boots.

"I've always loved to help people. In my life, I've gone through a lot of things -- and not positive things -- and that's how it helps me get through, was helping others," said Yolanda Martz, CEO of A Feeling of Hope.

Board member Deborah Cusick said, "It's just an excitement, first of all, to see that she has this hope and excitement in her heart when I've seen her be very depressed. It's just giving her a bright light to shine in a place that needs this light."

Martz says you can also donate on their website and you can purchase t-shirts for $20.

