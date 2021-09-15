Warner Robins group to compete in Special Olympics Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A group of adults at Happy Hour Service Center in Warner Robins are gearing up to head to the Special Olympics Georgia Oct. 8-9 in Valdosta. They'll be competing in bocce ball. Happy Hour's goal is to assist those with disabilities.
If you take a look through the fence on Wednesday or Friday mornings, you can catch a glimpse of Happy Hour participants getting ready.
61-year-old Joe P. says his favorite part of practice is being with others.
“I like to come to practice. It's fun,” said Joe.
Shearkey Moore is one of the team coaches. She says they've competed in basketball and volleyball before, but this year is a first for bocce ball.
“I hope they gain more stability to know that they are able to something different besides playing basketball or volleyball, or actually meeting new friends, and being able to travel,” said Moore.
Moore says the sky is the limit.
“Even though they have a challenge, a disability, that they're able to still do what normal people would be able to do so they won't feel like they're in a box and can't strive outside,” said Moore.
The team says they enjoy practices and spending time outdoors. Joe says it even reminds him of a similar sport.
“It's just like bowling. You got to have skill to bowl,” said Joe.
Joe is always rooting others on through cheers and even fist-bumps.
Both Joe P. and Moore say they can’t wait.
“I'm just excited. This is my first year actually doing Special O, so I think I'm more excited than the participants are,” said Moore.
“I'll say, 'Yeah, we're going to play bocce ball!'" said Joe.