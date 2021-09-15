Warner Robins group to compete in Special Olympics Georgia

“I hope they gain more stability to know that they are able to something different besides playing basketball or volleyball, or actually meeting new friends, and being able to travel,” said Moore.



Moore says the sky is the limit.



“Even though they have a challenge, a disability, that they're able to still do what normal people would be able to do so they won't feel like they're in a box and can't strive outside,” said Moore.



The team says they enjoy practices and spending time outdoors. Joe says it even reminds him of a similar sport.



“It's just like bowling. You got to have skill to bowl,” said Joe.



Joe is always rooting others on through cheers and even fist-bumps.



Both Joe P. and Moore say they can’t wait.

