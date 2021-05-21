Warner Robins group's 'Market Day' to teach kids with autism business, career readiness skills

Puzzle Pieces institutional Center will sell homemade items made by girls with disabilities.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins youth center is gearing up for a big day of sales this Friday.

Puzzle Pieces in Warner Robins leads a social skills group for girls with autism.

The group will hosting an event called "Market Day" where the young ladies will sell homemade products.

The event is intended to teach the girls about business and career readiness.

Puzzle Pieces Owner Bridgette Arno Sparks says she wants the girls to understand they can be successful despite having a disability, "Help them to understand that everyone has an opportunity to be successful in life."

Sparks continued, "And give these girls the hands-on skillset opportunities to learn at a younger age and be able to be more successful and independent as they become of age to do so."

Puzzle Pieces Intervention Center is located 114 Constitution Drive in Warner Robins.