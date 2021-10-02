Warner Robins Heritage Society hosts annual Cemetery crawl

The tour was self guided through 7 of the city's cemeteries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For some interested in learning Warner Robins history, a weekend cemetery crawl was how they chose to do it.

Warner Robins Heritage Society hosts the crawl annually, giving people a chance to learn about the sites.

The tour was self-guided with seven stops, and board members were ready to give out knowledge on each cemetery.

The tour stops featured the Castellow, Wheelus, and King family cemeteries.

Catherine Silingo serves on the society's board and says the four-year-old tradition is a fun way to learn.

"It just started out being a way to identify all the cemeteries in Warner Robins. These are old cemeteries people don't even know exist, and we've gone out and identified them, we have cleaned them up. People take our driving tour on their own; they start here," Silingo said.

Tickets were $12 per car, and at least 40 vehicles were registered.

The heritage society says the money collected from the cemetery crawl goes into printing costs and planning future events for WWII veterans.