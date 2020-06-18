WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After concerns over COVID-19 canceled many graduations, it was time for pomp and circumstance for the class of 2020 in Houston County on Thursday.

Warner Robins High School held its ceremony at McConnell-Talbert Stadium at 8:30 a.m. while practicing social distancing on the football field.

More than 350 graduates crossed the stage after being out of school since mid-March due to the ongoing pandemic.

Principal Chris McCook says it was a perfect ending to what has been a very challenging school year for everyone.

“It has been a rough three months, but I think it has brought us all together. What a great way to celebrate then right here at the Mac. It just brings me a great deal of pride seeing our graduates here today. We are gathered with family, friends and teachers. [It’s] just a great day in Demon country,” said McCook.

Veterans High also graduated Thursday morning at Freedom Field, while Perry held its ceremony Wednesday morning at Herb St. John Stadium.

Northside and Houston County High will round out the Houston County graduation ceremonies on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

The Eagles will be at the MAC and the Bears will graduate at Freedom Field.

