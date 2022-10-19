Warner Robins High School says student brought a gun to school Wednesday

"This callout was sent to parents: Good afternoon. This is Chris McCook, Principal of Warner Robins High School. I’m calling to let you know that a firearm was found during a search of a student’s backpack today. Please be assured that all students and staff are safe and were not in danger. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our number one priority, and we will continue to investigate any and all safety concerns. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Thank you for your support of Warner Robins High School. Sent from my iPhone."