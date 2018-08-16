If you're looking for a discount homecoming dress or looking to get an early start on prom shopping, you may want to get to this weekend's Demon Dress Drive.

Warner Robins High School is selling donated dresses that are new or gently used.

Sophomore Anastacia Del Rio says you can easily find a dress worth hundreds costing anywhere between $5 to $50.

She says with over 1,000 dresses for sale, their goal is to find everyone the dress of their dreams.

"Well, a lot of dresses are really expensive and they can go up to $500, and that's insane," she said.

"And a lot of people don't have access to $500 to throw down on a dress. Homecoming is just one of those experiences that you will always remember. You always remember your high school dances and so we just try to make it possible for everyone to have access to those experiences."

The sale kicks off at Warner Robins High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

