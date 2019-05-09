WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Hundreds of Warner Robins area high school alumni are coming back to the International City this weekend for a night of music and dancing.

Max Croft graduated from Warner Robins High School in the 1970's, when students there were still putting on their annual 'Follies' musical performance.

The tradition slowly faded away, but now Croft and others are reviving it as a way to bring alums and old friends back together.

Preparations are underway at the Museum of Aviation for the 2019 Follies this weekend.

Croft says it will feature dinner, dancing, hours of live music, and performances from alumni.

"Our performers were ones who performed in Warner Robins back in the 60's. 70's, and 80's, and they're coming back to do it all again," he said.

The event is open to the public.

Croft says nearly 500 tickets have already been sold, but more are still available.

Tickets cost $125 and can be purchased here.

Doors open Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation's Century of Flight hangar.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Warner Robins still trails Macon in political missteps

RELATED: 'The truth was told:' Warner Robins Election Supervisor holds hearing for three city council candidates

RELATED: Warner Robins, Macon Dollar Generals robbed at gunpoint