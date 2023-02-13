'Heavy smoke showing from all sides': Warner Robins Hispanic hub, market closed after Sunday morning fire

He says the shop meant so much to his family and others in nearby neighborhoods.



"My mom, she's so sad. She always worked here, day and night," he said.

For some, Tienda Quetzal was more than just a market, it was a connection to their families back home in places like Guatemala and Mexico.



The market sells food and drinks and helps people in the Hispanic community connect back to their families. They sell phone cards and money transfer services to send money back home.



"Around 2012, a lot of Hispanics lived close by the building, and they walk or drive depending on how they feel like to come to buy their stuff, products, everything," he explained.



On Sunday morning, Garcia's business and all the families that depend on it took a hit. Fire crews were called to the building after 7 a.m.

Assistant Chief Scott Renfroe was one of the first to arrive.



"When we got here, there was heavy smoke showing from all sides of the structure," he said.



Crews got inside and knocked down the fire in 5 minutes, then opened the doors on the back and sides of the building. That's when they were able to determine the cause of the fire.



"We had requested an inspector to respond to the scene, but before he arrived at the scene, our on-scene officers were able to determine that it started from some electrical refrigeration equipment," he continued.