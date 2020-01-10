SWAT at scene of Warner Robins home after welfare check leads to gunshot

It is an active scene and people should avoid the area, if possible

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are at the scene of a home on Tyson Glen Drive after a welfare check lead to a gunshot Thursday.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, his officers were sent to the 300-block of the road to conduct a welfare check on an individual at the home.

When they tried to reach the person, they heard a gunshot.

Wagner says SWAT has been activated and they have not been able to contact anyone inside the home.

This is a developing story and 13WMAZ has a crew on the way. It will be updated as we learn more.