Warner Robins home at a complete loss after fire on Ennis Avenue

A man, woman, and three children got out safely.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins home is at a complete loss after a fire early Thursday morning.

Assistant Warner Robins Fire Chief Scott Durham says they got the call around 1 a.m. to a home on Ennis Avenue.

Crews found the fire heavily involved when they got there.

Firefighters are still there working the scene, but they aren't sure what caused the fire.

Durham says a scuba tank in the home got so hot, it exploded and shot through the attic and across the street to another house.

No one got hurt, but the home is a complete loss.