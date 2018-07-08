Some of the best young baseball players from around the south are in Warner Robins, competing at the Southeastern Little League Championship Tournament.

But this year, some say there are more empty seats in the stands than usual.

For Ken McCall, youth sports are about more than just the score.

"I understand some kids, that’s just not their thing, but I think that kids that don’t have that opportunity are really missing out, because it is life lessons," McCall said.

McCall has owned and operated McCall’s Restaurant for nearly 30 years, but back in the early '90s he was also known for his time in the dugout.

"I coached for the city, and we played Dixie boys and girls," McCall said.

He stopped coaching when the Warner Robins Little League Complex was built, but he says he was always excited to see it busy during tournament time.

"Oh there were cars everywhere, you didn’t really want to go down Cohen Walker, you went down and around it," McCall said.

This year though, McCall says things are different.

"I’ve seen next to nothing, I really have, and I don’t know why that is," McCall said.

Southeastern Region Little League Assistant Director Matt Weber confirms attendance has been down this summer.

"Softball was a little lower than we expected. Baseball hasn’t been bad," Weber said. "School being in session as it has the last couple years runs into it a little bit."

But Weber says that’s no reason to miss out on the fun.

"It’s a good time, great volunteers, we’re gonna make it an enjoyable experience for you," Weber said. "And also cheap, good concessions!"

Although attendance has been down, attendees are still excited for the upcoming games.

Virginia and Alabama will play Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The winner will take on Peachtree City in the championship game Wednesday at 3 p.m

© 2018 WMAZ