The call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins house fire consumed a bedroom and left smoke damage throughout the home on Christmas Eve.

According to Assistant Chief Chris Cannady, the call came in around 4:30 p.m. at 206 Meadowdale Drive.

No one was at home at the time.

The fire was confined to the bedroom with moderate smoke damage throughout the house.