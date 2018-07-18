Warner Robins — For parents on the hunt for school supplies, have no fear. The Warner Robins Housing Authority will hold their 9th annual back to school bash supply giveaway on Friday, July 20 at C.B. Watson Primary School.

The event starts early at 9 a.m and lasts until 2 p.m. Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies will be handed out -- 1,500 for pre-school through elementary students and 500 for middle and high school students.

"We do it because we know that parents cannot afford to send their kids back to school," said Sharon Rogers of the housing authority. "If you’ve bought clothing for them to wear, sometimes you don’t have the money allotted to purchase those school supplies."

Parents can relax and let their children tire themselves out on bouncy houses, and they can forget about buying lunch with free hot dogs and water bottles to be handed out.

Rogers said that any leftover backpacks will be given to school systems to hand out to their own students and teachers.

The housing authority partners with vendors like Peach State Health Plan, Houston Healthcare, and Office Deport and they will be on-site handing out back to school information.

"We always have a large crowd. We want to make sure that you have the proper necessities for your kids to go back to school," Rogers said.

