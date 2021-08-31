Warner Robins, Houston County Housing Authority gets new CEO

“We've included central heat and air. People are proud to be living in housing. We are not blighted -- those blighted communities that we used to have when we came, we have used all our capital funds to actually bring our units up to the HUD (Housing and Urban) standard,” said Frazier.



Frazier says the state of public housing is in a good place right now.



“We started the job and life skills program, which helped a lot of our residents become employed, go back to school. We started the transportation program, and the last major project was the tiny houses,” said Frazier.



As she leaves, several upcoming projects are in the works including improvements in the Kemp Harrison community. Additionally, they're building 120 more tiny homes for seniors and veterans.



Africa Porter, who served as Deputy Executive Director, will take Frazier’s place – her first day is September 1.



“I would like us to be more competitive with the fair market rents so we would look not so much of public housing, but we'll look like the other apartment communities in our area,” said Porter.



Porter says she's honored to step into this role.



“It has been a pleasure and a time working under Miss Frazier. I have learned a lot under her leadership, and I look forward with working with the staff that we have now,” she said.