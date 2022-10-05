Warner Robins ice cream shop converted to authentic Mexican restaurant

What was La Piña Loka Snacks is now Taqueria la Piña Loka.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An ice cream shop turned authentic Mexican food restaurant is now open in Warner Robins. Taqueria la Piña Loka is owned and operated by Beatriz Aguilar and her family.

A few months ago, Aguilar was looking to change things up and share some of her culture with the community. She wanted the menu to showcase Mexico, where she was born.

So, she opened the business with a new name and new recipes. Her mom helps with the cooking, so Aguilar says it's authentic. Plus, the décor adds a pop of color.

"This is what Mexico is. It's all about colors and festive and just very alive," she said.

She hopes people will feel like they are in Mexico when they dine in.

The menu has a little bit of everything, from tacos to shrimp cocktails to burgers. She says it's "different tastes here and there."

Aguilar hopes people will come give it a try.

"They need to come and try it, I know it's a little bit a mix of everything, but everything is good," she said. "I would greatly appreciate if everybody would come and try all of our plates."

They are located at 2203 Watson Boulevard, Suite Z. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.