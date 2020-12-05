WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Between the long hours and the exposure to illnesses, being a nurse is not an easy job,

so as National Nurse's Week wraps up, we want to say "Thank you" to the people that work hard to keep us all safe, not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but every day.

Donna Mettendorf started her nursing career 36 years ago.

"No two days are the same," she says.

She began as a nurse assistant in Greenville, South Carolina.

Then, she worked at Navicent Health for 20 years and is now the Assistant Nurse Manager in the ICU at Houston Medical Center.

"Making rounds, checking on the staff, taking care of family questions or concerns, so primarily my role is to try to help everything go as smoothly as possible."

She has spent most of her almost 40 years in critical care units.

"I just thoroughly enjoy taking care of and talking to patients, see them get better. I've had some outstanding relationships over the years. I still have patients that I took care of in the 1980s that I still talk to," says Mettendorf.

She says the field is constantly changing, especially during the pandemic, but they've seen their share of COVID-19 success stories.

"We've had some great successes. I know our first patient that went home, we all rallied around her."

She says her family and the community are all extremely supportive during this uncertain time.

Donna Mettendorf

"They have loved on us and encouraged us through this and it's been amazing."

Mettendorf says working during the pandemic has been hard on everyone. She says it can get difficult and lonely, but they are all there to do their jobs, and she is hopeful we are very close to the end.

Through it all, she knows this is where she is meant to be.

"Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers," says Mettendorf. "There's never been a doubt that this is where I'm supposed to be."

She says she has been blessed in her career, and now in her management position, she is able to take some of the newer nurses under her wing and help them grow.

