Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration plans 2021 return

Mark your calendars for Friday, July 2!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One of Central Georgia’s largest summer events will be returning this year after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Warner Robins confirmed to 13WMAZ that the Independence Day Celebration concert is a GO for Friday, July 2.

As for who’s headlining it… well, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to find out because the show is still in the planning stages and a contract for the production will go before Warner Robins city council on April 5.

The Independence Day Concert is one of many Houston County events mounting a comeback after falling victim to COVID last year.

There are some of the other events planned in Houston County this year too:

The Perry Dogwood Festival will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 10, and noon to 5 p.m. on April 11.

A new event will be happening this year at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. May Days on the Midway event is scheduled for May 20-31. The fairgrounds says it’ll have all the rides, games, and food you’d expect at a carnival.

And of course, the Georgia National Fair will be held from Oct. 7-17.