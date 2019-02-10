WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins dispute that has gone on for more than a month has come to an end.

A superior court judge says Kevin Lashley can run for the Post 4 City Council Seat in the November election.

He qualified in August to run against incumbent Tim Thomas, but Thomas' wife claimed that Lashley doesn't actually live in the district.

City election Supervisor Michelle Riley held a hearing on the appeal and ruled that Lashley could legally run.

Then, Carol Thomas challenged Riley again, taking the case to Houston County superior court.

Wednesday, Judge Katherine Lumsden backed Riley saying she handled the case properly and there was no reason to overturn her decision.

Thomas and Lashley face off on the November 5 city ballot.

