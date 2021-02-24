Two Warner Robins kids battling cancer named Children's Miracle Network Champions

The kids will spend the next year representing the thousands of children treated at the hospital and take part in fundraising efforts to help other families.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two Warner Robins kids celebrated their new role as Children’s Miracle Network Champions Tuesday.

Hailey Holder Allen and Keason Milton both spent the last two years battling a rare form of cancer.

13WMAZ reported their heartwarming story Monday about how childhood cancer brought the families together in 2019 and from there, the kids and their parents formed an unbreakable bond.

Then, the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital named them their champions with a special medal.

The kids will spend the next year representing the thousands of children treated at the hospital and take part in fundraising efforts to help other families.