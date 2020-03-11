Some people have anxiety and stress related to the pandemic, and some mental health experts say election results may cause increased anxiety and stress.

Here's what some local voters have to say.

Angela Yarbrough is a Trump supporter, and DeMarcus Beckham is a Biden supporter. Both are confident in their candidate.

"I'm voting for Trump. I'm pretty confident that he's going to win," said Yarbrough.

"I am a strong supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden. I'm very excited going into tomorrow," said Beckham.

Yarbrough tells me she's not stressed about the election, but Beckham, on the other hand, can feel the pressure.

"We have had the extra push from social media, we have had tons of text messages and calls. You can't avoid it, and it's definitely adding a little bit of the pressure and a little bit of the stress," said Beckham.

Anne Bradford is a licensed counselor in Warner Robins who has counseled for four years. She suspects that many voters will feel despair after the results of the election.

"When the person doesn't win, who you voted for, or who you've been counting on, it's kind of like a feeling of grief or a loss for you," said Bradford.

If your presidential candidate doesn't win, Bradford said give yourself time to grieve.

"Anywhere where you feel like you're going to be triggered into feeling those feelings of anger or sadness or grief, just kind of stay away from it just a little while," she said.

Here's how Yarbrough and Beckham say they'll handle the results if their candidate doesn't win.

"I mean, I'll be disappointed, but it's not going to ruin my day," said Yarbrough.

"If my candidate doesn't win, of course, we're going to have to mobilize," said Beckham.

Bradford said if you are struggling with the results, your grief won't last forever.

"Because you can still do things locally, you can get involved in something that you're passionate, you can get involved with local politics or state politics," she said.