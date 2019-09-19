WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "It's Hip to Chip" is what Warner Robins Animal Control hopes to accomplish with their micro-chipping event this weekend.

Bring in your furry friend to get a chip Saturday to make sure they're always accounted for, and as an extra bonus, the $15 fee also gets you a free T-shirt.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the animal control shelter on Stalnaker Avenue.

You'll also have the opportunity to take care of your fur baby while having some fun this Saturday at the Howling Good Time Festival at Tattnall Square Park in Macon.

Starting at noon until 4 p.m., the event will provide cheaper microchipping for your pet, as well as a petting zoo and vendors.

All proceeds will go to the Spay and Neuter program at Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare.

