MACON, Ga. — A number of people in south Bibb County and Warner Robins woke up Thursday to either no water or low water pressure after separate water main breaks.

The Macon Water Authority confirms there is a break in the Jones Road area. They say "a significant number of customers" may be affected.

Callers to our newsroom also report problems in the Sardis Church Road and Hartley Bridge Road area.

MWA says some customers may lose water service completely, while others could see low pressure.

They were still working to restore service at 7 a.m. and we're waiting to hear if there will be a boil order issued.

People in parts of Warner Robins also woke up Thursday to low water pressure and a boil water advisory after a water main break there.

Several neighborhoods are affected.

A release from the city of Warner Robins says customers on Greenbriar Road from Briarwood Drive to North Houston Road, North Houston Road from North Lake Drive to Greenbriar Road, along with Johnson Road and Santangelo Court are all affected.

They expect the boil order to last at least 24 hours.

