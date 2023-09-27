Warner Robins man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Florida released from hospital, charged with attempted murder

In a press release, the Walton County Sheriff's Office in Florida said that 21-year-old Gunner Cole had been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The 21-year-old Warner Robins man accused of shooting at random cars in Florida has been released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during a shootout with Florida deputies, according to the local Florida sheriff's office.

In a press release, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said that Gunner Cole had been officially booked into the Walton County Jail and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery with a firearm.

They say that each of those charges are felonies, and he is also likely to face more charges down the line.

It all started last Thursday when deputies for the Florida sheriff's office received reports of gunshots in the Sandestin area, which is a town in the Florida Panhandle.

The town is approximately an hour's drive from Panama City and about an hour and a half drive from Pensacola, according to Google Maps.

In the press release from the sheriff's office, they say that deputies located Cole within minutes of receiving calls of shots being fired.

They say that Cole then fired at deputies who then fired back. In body cam footage, they say that Cole was hit in the arm.

According to the press release, deputies found a man who was shot in the back. The man told them that he was driving towards a roundabout when they saw a man — who the sheriff's office later identified as Cole — standing in the road shooting at cars.

Then, he said, the driver realized that he was shot.

The sheriff's office said that there is a death that they believe was connected to the shooting. They called the shooting a "random act of violence that will undoubtedly result in additional charges as the investigation progresses."

They say the investigation is still on-going, and they are still looking for others who were impacted by the shooting

Cole is set to appear before a judge in the morning. He was officially booked into the Walton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to records from the sheriff's office, Cole was officially arrested at 5:03 p.m.