Warner Robins man arrested for DUI after driving into an apartment

No one was injured in the incident.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is now in custody for a DUI after he wrecked a truck into an apartment early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. to 1205 Green Street.

When they arrived, they found a truck driven through a wall of an unoccupied apartment.

The driver ran from the scene, but was found by police.

29-year-old Elwynn Hunter lost control of his truck while traveling westbound on Green Street. He hit a curb, damaging his tire rim, causing it to separate from the vehicle and hit two parked vehicles at 1202 Green Street. He continued across Green Street crashing into a vacant apartment used for storage.

Hunter refused medical treatment.

He is now charged with a DUI, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving while license is suspended, violation of limited driving permit and duty upon striking a fixed object.

Hunter was transported to the Houston County Detention Center for bond.