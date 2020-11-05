WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is being charged with the city’s first homicide of 2020 after his girlfriend died over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers were sent to Marvin Boulevard on April 22 around 6:45 a.m. for a shots fired call.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman had been shot in the chest.

The alleged shooter, her boyfriend 49-year-old Todd Miller, was at the scene and arrested.

At the time, he was charged with aggravated assault.

Then on May 9, 67-year-old Jacquelin Strang died at the Medical Center and Miller is now charged with her murder.

He is being held at the Houston County jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the case can call Det. Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.

