Warner Robins man charged with murder after fight over gun turns deadly, police say

Octavius Jackson was reportedly killed Saturday night after a fight over a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Braley Hollis is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Octavius Jackson.

Jackson was reportedly killed Saturday night after a fight over a gun. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Mobile Home Park on Shannonridge Drive.

Police say Jackson was talking on the phone and arguing with Hollis about a gun at the same time. The argument led to a fight and the call stopped.

The caller went to check on Jackson and found him dead from a gunshot wound.