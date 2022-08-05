Warner Robins man charged with murder after fight over gun turns deadly, police say

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.
According to a news release, 26-year-old Braley Hollis is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Octavius Jackson.
Jackson was reportedly killed Saturday night after a fight over a gun. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Mobile Home Park on Shannonridge Drive.
Police say Jackson was talking on the phone and arguing with Hollis about a gun at the same time. The argument led to a fight and the call stopped.
The caller went to check on Jackson and found him dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information can call WRPD Det. Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.