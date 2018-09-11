A man is behind bars and charged with the murder of a missing Macon man who disappeared without a trace.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested 36-year-old Raymond Leverett at his home in Warner Robins and charged him with the murder of John Lewis Fleming III.

A news release says they discovered evidence connecting Leverett to Fleming’s death, but did not give further information about if Fleming’s body was found.

Fleming was reported missing on Sept. 18 after he dropped his girlfriend off at the beauty shop and never returned.

Leverett is in jail without bond.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ