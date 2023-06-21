Warner Robins man concerned with intersection at Wellborn Road and Wall Street

Warner Robins Police say there have been three accidents there this year. One included a city police car hit by a driver that ran a stop sign.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man says he's concerned about the constant car accidents that happen along Wall Street, Wellborn Road, and South Armed Forces Boulevard.

Barry Jones has worked at the PK Food Mart on that corner for 11 years, but instead of tending to customers and serving up food, he's often worried about the drivers outside.

"I see a lot of wrecks almost happen daily," Jones said.

He says he's seen many wrecks and even more close calls.

"An SUV got hit so hard a gentleman was still unconscious when I got to him. By the time the ambulance got here he still hadn't woke up," Jones said.

At Monday night's council meeting, he shared other horror stories and his concern.

Jones says with a nearby school and VECTR veterans center, traffic is busy.

He says there are a lot of apartments and homes nearby with more apartments on the way.

Others got up to share their concern with the traffic.

"It's gonna be a traffic mess, an accident waiting to happen. With only one street in and out of there, it is going to be a royal mess," another man said.

Neither man has seen someone die, but they feel it could be one accident away.

Warner Robins Police say this year there have been three reported accidents at the intersection. One included a Warner Robins Police car hit by a driver who ran a stop sign. Last year, there were four reported accidents with no injuries.

Wednesday afternoon there were tire marks from what looked like a car that swerve off the road, as well as debris from what looked like an accident.

Jones says one problem is people believe the intersection is a four way stop, but it's not, which causes confusion. Others don't stop at all. He also says there is a lot of speeding. The speed limit is 30mph.

Jones says for the last 6 years he has brought complaints to Mayor and council.

"They put signs underneath the stop signs that say 'cross traffic doesn't stop'. That doesn't work," Jones said.

He believes a traffic light will fix the problem.

Jones reminds everyone, "Please slow down. Watch out for the kids. Watch out for other people,"

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sent us a statement: