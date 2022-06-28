Warner Robins man dead after being shot outside lounge

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cru Lounge on 85 South Highway 247.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One man is dead after being shot outside a lounge in Warner Robins overnight.

According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cru Lounge on 85 South Highway 247.

24-year-old Shamair Mitchell of Warner Robins and another person got into a fight inside the lounge before spilling out into the parking lot.

When in the parking lot, the person Mitchell was fighting with shot him.

Mitchell was transported to the Houston Medical Center in a personal car, where he died of his injuries.

A suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.