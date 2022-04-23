Warner Robins man dead after crash in Centerville

Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation of this crash.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Centerville on Friday night.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 10 p.m. last night when a car was traveling north on Houston Lake Rd near Thomson road.

He says the driver lost control of the car, left the road, struck an embankment that overturned the car and ejected the driver.

The driver was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he died of his injuries.

The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Braydon Williams of Warner Robins.

Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation of this crash.