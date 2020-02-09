Warner Robins man dies after being hit while pushing shopping cart on the side of the road

Police say the victim and another man were walking on the side of Watson Boulevard when one of them was hit by a driver

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being hit while pushing a shopping cart on the side of Watson Boulevard.

According to a news release, Warner Robins Police officers were called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700-block of Watson Boulevard.

Their initial investigation found that 53-year-old Roy Long was pushing a shopping cart on the side of the eastbound lane of Watson while a second pedestrian was walking in the gutter.

The driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry hit Long causing fatal injuries, and he later died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The accident is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.