'My heart has been ripped out': Warner Robins man dies from COVID-19, mother critical

Andrew Chastain's sister says he was autistic, and just wanted to be loved and accepted

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Friends and family in Warner Robins are mourning the death of 30-year-old Andrew Chastain from COVID-19.

His 62-year-old mother, Barbara, remains in critical condition at Houston Medical Center.

Family told 13WMAZ that Andrew and Barbara loved coming to Second Baptist Church; Andrew worked there and his mother worked with the kids.

The mother and son duo first tested positive for COVID on Aug. 10.

Barbara was hospitalized on Aug. 13 and Andrew on Aug. 18 -- he later died on the night of Aug. 29.

“An uplifting person and even since he was a baby, he would wake up with a smile on his face when I woke him up. He would always tell me, 'I love you daddy,’” said his father, Bill.

Bill says Andrew and his mother were like two peas in a pod.

“His mom and him; they were inseparable. They were like a magnet. One couldn't do without the other,” he said.

Andrew’s sister, Stephanie Watson, says he was autistic. He always wanted to be loved and accepted.

“The purest, kindest person like he never… I don't think he's ever wronged anyone, because he doesn't have it in his body to wrong anybody,” said Watson.

She says her mom would give anyone the shirt off her back.

Andrew graduated from Houston County High in 2011, and he enjoyed watching the football team.

“Right now, it feels like my heart has been ripped out. You're not supposed to outlive your children, and I just love him very much,” said Bill.

Close friend Stephanie Dixon says she’ll miss Andrew’s smile and their weekly pizza nights.

“Andrew, we love you buddy. We're going to see you again. We're going to miss you, but we know your body's whole now, and we love you,” said Dixon.

His funeral will be held Saturday at McCullough Funeral Home.

The family says Andrew was unvaccinated, and Barbara got her first dose two days before she was diagnosed.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to support the family. You can find it here.